HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New York Townhouse With A Two-Car Garage And Indoor Pool Has Listed For $29 Million

Sotheby’s International RealtyNot even a virtually staged dining room table can take away from this home’s beauty.
A Manhattan home with a two-car garage and pool has hit the market for $US29 million, according to Curbed New York.
With an elevator, dressing room with 15 closets, and 10,000 square feet of space, this home is truly worth the price.
Plus, you know a home is beautiful when not even bizarre, virtually staged furniture can ruin the listing photos.
J. Roger Erickson of Sotheby’s Real Estate has the listing.
The townhouse, located at 107 East 61st Street, is smack dab in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. Because parking is hard to come by in NYC, it even has a two-car garage.
The home's chef's kitchen is filled with the latest appliances as well as a skylight and full island with stools.
The master bedroom features a ton of space, as well as a working fireplace. Adjacent to the master is a huge dressing room with 15 closets.
