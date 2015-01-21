HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New York Townhouse With A Two-Car Garage And Indoor Pool Has Listed For $29 Million

Dennis Green
Not even a virtually staged dining room table can take away from this home's beauty.

A Manhattan home with a two-car garage and pool has hit the market for $US29 million, according to Curbed New York.

With an elevator, dressing room with 15 closets, and 10,000 square feet of space, this home is truly worth the price.

Plus, you know a home is beautiful when not even bizarre, virtually staged furniture can ruin the listing photos.

J. Roger Erickson of Sotheby’s Real Estate has the listing.

The townhouse, located at 107 East 61st Street, is smack dab in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. Because parking is hard to come by in NYC, it even has a two-car garage.

Inside, the house has 10,000 square feet of living space.

The home's chef's kitchen is filled with the latest appliances as well as a skylight and full island with stools.

A formal dining room highlights the high ceilings throughout the first floor of the home.

In total, the townhouse has six floors and four bedrooms.

The master bedroom features a ton of space, as well as a working fireplace. Adjacent to the master is a huge dressing room with 15 closets.

To get from floor to floor, there's an elevator or stairs.

The home also comes with a pool -- a definite rarity in NYC living.

A gym, a home office, a sauna, and a staff room make up the rest on the house.

There's also the roof deck on the sixth floor...

...That has amazing views of Manhattan.

Looking for something a bit larger?

