HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New York Townhouse With A Two-Car Garage And Indoor Pool Has Listed For $29 Million

Sotheby’s International Realty Not even a virtually staged dining room table can take away from this home’s beauty.

A Manhattan home with a two-car garage and pool has hit the market for $US29 million, according to Curbed New York.

With an elevator, dressing room with 15 closets, and 10,000 square feet of space, this home is truly worth the price.

Plus, you know a home is beautiful when not even bizarre, virtually staged furniture can ruin the listing photos.

J. Roger Erickson of Sotheby’s Real Estate has the listing.

