Here's the Lenovo tablet that folds in half to become a smartphone

Lenovo teased a tablet that folds up into a tablet at its Tech World event on Thursday.

Here, screenwriter Meghan McCarthy is bending the tablet into the general size and shape of a (very) large smartphone. Then, she puts it up against her ear, like she would a smartphone.



Lenovo didn’t elaborate with any more details, so the company is basically showing that it can be done. The company also showed off a bendable smartphone that bends around the wrist.

