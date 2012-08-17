There's A Really Good Chance Windows Tablets Will Be Significantly Cheaper Than The iPad

This is one of Lenovo’s Windows 8 tablets.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

As Microsoft’s hardware partners prepare to release their own Windows 8 and Windows RT tablets to compete with Microsoft’s own Surface, focus seems to be turning to how the devices will be priced.Bloomberg quotes Lenovo’s North American boss David Schmoock as saying the company’s Windows RT tablets will likely cost $200 to $300 less than Windows 8 tablets. Since Windows 8 tablets are expected to cost $600 to $700, it’s possible you’ll be able to buy a Windows RT tablet for as little as $300.



Windows RT is a stripped-down version of Windows 8 that is designed to work on touchscreen tablets. It will not have the traditional “desktop mode” and ability to run older Windows apps. Windows 8 will be able to run on both tablets and traditional desktops and laptops.

The evidence seems to be stacking up that Microsoft and its partners are willing to offer their tablets at rock-bottom prices in order to compete with the iPad, which starts at $399. Earlier this week, a rumour circulated that Microsoft will sell its Surface tablet starting at a very attractive $199. That’s the same price as Amazon’s Kindle Fire and Google’s Nexus 7.

