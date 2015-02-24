Lenovo: We're sorry about Superfish

Lenovo’s chief technology officer has apologised for shipping PCs installed with Superfish, a product that acted like malware and created serious security risks.

In a blog post, Lenovo CTO Peter Hortensius apologised promised that Superfish will not be included on any Lenovo PCs in the future.

He also pointed out that Lenovo shipped an automated tool to remove Superfish, and worked with antivirus partners Microsoft, McAfee, and Symantec, to make sure their tools could also remove Superfish easily.

More important, Hortensius said the company’s working out a plan to make sure it doesn’t preload similarly suspect software in the future.

Superfish advertises itself as a tool for helping people identify products visually. But it actually superimposed unwanted ads on web sites, and in the process used technology that let it bypass an important security tool used by e-commerce and banking web sites.

