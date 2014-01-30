Google Sells Motorola To Lenovo For $2.9 Billion

Larry Page with Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing.

There are several reports out now, one from Reuters, one from TechCrunch, and one from China Daily, that Lenovo is going to buy Motorola Mobility from Google for $US3 billion.

Motorola, Google, and Lenovo have yet to confirm the deal, but we’re expecting a formal announcement soon.

If the reports are true, this would be a huge writedown for Google. Google bought Motorola for $US12.5 billion.

Motorola has been running semi-independently from Google since the acquisition went through. Last year, Motorola released its first flagship phone since becoming a Google company, the Moto X. The Moto X was well-reviewed, but it’s unclear how many were sold. Motorola has steadily been dropping the Moto X’s price since the launch last fall.

Motorola’s revenues continue to shrink year over year. In Q3 2013, Motorola revenues were $US1.18 billion, down from $US1.78 billion for the same quarter a year before. Google will report earnings for Q4 2013 Thursday afternoon.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update when we get a response.

Developing…refresh for updates.

