LEAKED: Lenovo Has A Secret Honeycomb Tablet Coming Out This Summer

A secret Powerpoint presentation on Lenovo’s upcoming tablet has leaked, revealing the most impressive specs we’ve seen on a Honeycomb device so far.This Is My Next got its hands on the presentation and spilled the beans on the ThinkPad (or Think Slate, there’s no official name yet), which should be available this summer.



It will be slightly thicker and heavier than the iPad 2, but it rocks several hardware goodies we haven’t seen in a Honeycomb tablet yet including USB 2.0 and a SD card slot.

Here are the specs:

10.1 inch touch screen at 1280 X 800 resolution

Weighs 1.6 pounds and is 0.55 inches thick (That’s thicker and heavier than both the iPad 2 and Motorola Xoom)

Tegra 2 processor

Optional “true pen” for writing on the tablet (similar to what HTC’s Flyer Tablet will have)

Optional keyboard case that turns the tablet into an Android-powered laptop

Android Honeycomb 3.0

Wifi and 3G connectivity with 16, 32, and 64 GB versions

The leaked presentation points to a summer release, most likely in July or August, and pricing similar to the iPad 2, starting at $499.

We like that Lenovo plans on including the USB and SD card slots. If tablets are going to become viable alternatives to laptops, they’ll need more features like this.

On the other hand, the laptop dock sounds a lot like the lame one that you can buy with Motorola’s Atrix phone. That pretty much makes the dock a dud.

