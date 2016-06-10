These GIFs will make you believe in bendable smartphones that can wrap around your wrist

Lenovo just teased a smartphone with a bendable display that can wrap around a wrist.

It’s the first of its kind so far. The only other time we’ve seen a bendable display that bends to such an extent is rumours of a smartphone with a foldable display made by Samsung. But any details surrounding Samsung’s foldable smartphone are still rumours at this stage.

Lenovo also teased a tablet also with a foldable display. Demonstrated by Meghan McCarthy, she folded the tablet in half and held it up to here ear like she would a phone.



Lenovo didn’t mention anything more about the device, suggesting it’s just a concept at this stage.

