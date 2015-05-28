Lenovo invented a crazy smartphone that can project apps right in front of you

Lenovo wants you to not only use apps on your smartphone, but on the table, walls, and other surfaces all around you too.

At its Tech World conference, the company showed off a concept smartphone currently being called Smart Cast.

The phone comes with a built-in laser projector and infrared motion detector so that it can project images and apps in front of you that you can actually interact with.

For example, you can project a touch screen or virtual keyboard onto a table, or you can just use to projector to turn your wall into a movie theatre, as Lenovo notes. You can also project a certain app onto your wall or other surface while using a separate app on your phone.

Lenovo showcased what the device can do by bringing famous pianist Lang Lang out on stage to play a virtual piano that the phone projected onto the table in front of him.

After that, Lang Lang played an actual piano while the phone project a full-sized page of sheet music right in front of him.

It’s an interesting concept, but there’s no telling when or if this will actually become a real product. Lenovo’s phone isn’t the first to come with a built-in projector either — Samsung’s Galaxy Beam smartphone has one too.

But what makes Lenovo’s stand out is how well the projector seems to work with the motion sensor based on the demo, which means you would actually be able to interact with the apps and images that are projected rather than just looking at them.

