The New #1 PC Maker In The World Actually Sold More Smartphones And Tablets Than PCs

Lenovo Sold More Smartphones And Tablets Than PCs (Engadget)

Lenovo became the top-ranked PC maker in the world for the first time last quarter after selling about 12.6 million computers. But, it actually sold more smartphones and tablets than it did PCs last quarter. Its mobile device sales combined for 41% overall growth in sales since last year. Read >

Smartphone Sales Exceeded Feature Phone Sales For The First Time (Gartner)

New Data From Gartner shows smartphone sales grew 46% during the second quarter of 2013 to 225 million units. That was good enough for a 51.8% share of total mobile handset sales for the quarter, marking the first time that smartphones outsold feature phones and all other mobile handsets. Read >

Twitter Testing “TV Trending” Feature (Mashable)

Twitter will begin featuring a new section at the top of some users’ timelines. It will consist of cards that display the top tweets about popular TV shows that have been trending on Twitter as well as other information about the show. With this feature, it’s clear Twitter is making a bigger push to make the use of a second-screen while watching TV a definitive consumer habit. Read >

Groupon Expands Mobile Payments Venture (TechCrunch)

Groupon is looking to expand its Breadcrumb mobile payments business by integrating with Verifone and Ingenico, which are two of the largest point-of-sale hardware makers in the U.S. The goal is to let merchants process payments with the Breadcrumb service but through these standard point-of-sale terminals, instead of a card reader dongle on top of a mobile device. Read >

Intel Claims The PC Market Is Still A Viable One (All Things Digital)

Intel released data from its proprietary PC user survey about about 4,000 U.S. adults that was done in conjunction with research firm IDC. The survey claims that 97% of respondents still consider the PC their primary device. Most sales data staunchly proves otherwise. Read >

Google Search Gets More Personal (TechCrunch)

Google updated its search function to now post results catered specifically to the user, such as flight times, hotel and restaurant reservations, or package delivery information. It is most likely a clever way for Google to gather more user information that can be used in ad targeting. Read >

How Android Grew To Be More Popular Than iPhone (Business Insider)

Android controls almost 80% of the global smartphone market. Here’s how it got there. Read >

WeChat’s Aggressive Expansion Comes At A Cost For Owner TenCent (Quartz)

China’s popular messaging service WeChat is growing at a rapid pace. Increasing marketing costs associated with WeChat have put parent company TenCent in a bit of a bind. Read >

