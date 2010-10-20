Lenovo Says Windows 7 Is No Good For Tablets

The possibility of a true iPad-threat coming anytime soon from Microsoft looks less likely with each day.



Lenovo’s directory of Technology, Howard Locker, explains to PC Mag why Windows 7 just won’t work for tablets.

Here’s his explanation: “The challenge with Windows 7 is that it’s based on the same paradigm as 1985—it’s really an interface that’s optimised for a mouse and keyboard. It has to be optimised for touch. How do you do that?”

You could put a custom skin interface on Windows 7, but there’s other problems. Windows 7 is a battery killer compared to Android because of the way it handles multi-tasking. Android is a light-weight mobile OS, after all.

Lenovo is looking at making an Android tablet for the summer of 2011, but has no plans to make a Windows 7 tablet.

This fits with what we’ve said in the past. Microsoft is unlikely to put out a viable tablet until mid-2011 at the earliest. And even that might not work, if you believe Locker. It’s entirely within reason to believe Microsoft won’t have an OS that plays nice with tablets until 2012.

