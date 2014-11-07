One Of The Biggest Smartphone Makers In China Just Released This Blatant IPhone 6 Ripoff

Lenovo, which happens to bethe fourth-largest smartphone vendor in China, just released a new phone that looks almost identical to Apple’s iPhone 6.

The Lenovo S90 Sisley features the same metal unibody design and curved edges as the iPhone 6. The speaker placement is even exactly the same, as shown in photos obtained by tech blog Gizmobic (via Android Authority).

Although Lenovo’s phone looks the same as Apple’s the hardware differs in a few important ways. The S90 Sisley comes with a 13-megapixel camera rather than an 8-megapixel camera like the iPhone 6, and it also comes with a lower resolution 720p screen compared to Apple’s phone. The display is also slightly larger at 5-inches as opposed to the iPhone 6’s 4.7-inch screen.

Lenovo’s phone appears to be just as slim as Apple’s, but it comes with a larger 2,300 mAh battery compared to the iPhone 6’s 1,810 mAh battery.

It looks like we get silver, gold, and grey options for the S90 just like the iPhone 6.

This promotional image showing the S90’s camera looks a little familiar too.

Other marketing images look similar too. Here’s Lenovo’s phone:

And here’s the iPhone 6:

Check out Gizmobic for more photos of the S90.

