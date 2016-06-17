This Chinese tech giant just unveiled a stunning new line of smartphones

In an era when all smartphones start to look alike, innovation makes all the difference when it comes to picking a device. China-based technology company Lenovo is catching on.

The company just unleashed a slew of new smartphones at an event in San Francsico, from a massive, 6.4-inch phablet that brings augmented reality to the phone like never before, to a watch-like phone that beeeends … and snaps! They are stunning.

Let’s take a closer look.

