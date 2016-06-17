This Chinese tech giant just unveiled a stunning new line of smartphones

In an era when all smartphones start to look alike, innovation makes all the difference when it comes to picking a device. China-based technology company Lenovo is catching on.
The company just unleashed a slew of new smartphones at an event in San Francsico, from a massive, 6.4-inch phablet that brings augmented reality to the phone like never before, to a watch-like phone that beeeends … and snaps! They are stunning.
Let’s take a closer look.
First up is the Phab2 Pro, a 6.4-inch smartphone that's the first commercial device to integrate Google's 3D-mapping technology called Tango.
It's equipped with four cameras that scan the room around you and track objects. Apps use augmented reality to map crazy content onto the scene.
Melia Robinson/Tech InsiderThese Domino game pieces are not really on the carpet.
This guy rigged the Phab2 Pro to a Nerf gun-like toy so he could play a video game within his real environment.
Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
There's nothing too surprising about the new Moto Z phone from the front. It feels as light as a baseball card in your hand, stretching just 5.2 mm thick.
Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
Lenovo's getting into the modular phone competition with the Moto Z, which has accessories that snap onto the back of the device for more functionality.
Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
The SoundBoost Mod, developed through Lenovo's partnership with audio company JBL, pipes sound from the phone through the accessory's speakers.
Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
The mods snap onto the phone by placing these 16 little dots next to each other. It makes a small clicking noise when they attach. No pairing required.
Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
The Moto Z Droid Edition arrives in Verizon stores this summer. The unlocked device hits shelves in September.
Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
Lenovo also teased a smartphone with a bendable display that can wrap around a wrist. Here's what it looks like in standard mode.
Then, bam! The screen snaps on the wrist like a cuff, making a popping noise as it settles into place. The unnamed phone is the first of its kind.
The hingeless tablet also bends in half, making for a cool party trick. When folded, the user could hold it to their ear like a smartphone.
