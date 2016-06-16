Lenovo just launched a massive smartphone with crazy Google tech in it

Lenovo on Thursday launched the Phab2 Pro, a 6.4-inch smartphone that’s the first commercial device to integrate Google’s Project Tango 3D mapping technology.

It’s been known for some time that Lenovo was partnering with Google on a Tango-enabled consumer device: The company showcased the tech at CES this past January; it had previously given the device a summer 2016 launch frame; and details on the phone had leaked prior to today’s Lenovo Tech World event in San Francisco.

Google itself made a Tango-enabled phablet available to developers for a couple of years.

Nevertheless, the Phab2 Pro immediately stands out as something unique in an increasingly stagnant smartphone market. Let’s take a closer look.

Outside of the Tango tech, the Phab2 Pro appears to be a decently powerful phone. Lenovo The most immediately noticeable feature here is that 6.4-inch IPS display, which is well into 'phablet' territory. It comes in at a sharp 1440p resolution. Lenovo Internally, the Phab2 Pro uses an eight-core Snapdragon 652 chip and 4GB of RAM, which should allow for strong performance. There's 64GB of storage by default, though that's expandable through a microSD card. Lenovo The device comes with a big 4,050mAh battery, which Lenovo claims will last up to 15 hours. Lenovo It's the Phab2 Pro's camera setup that sets it apart, though. Its 'main' cameras include a 16-megapixel unit on its rear, and an 8-megapixel unit on its front. Lenovo Alongside those, though, are a depth sensor and wide-angle camera, which allow the Tango technology to work. Tango, for the uninitiated, allows a device to map the environment around you, then track objects and insert 3D effects within it. Basically, it lets you create a sort of augmented reality space, through the phone, in real-time. The effect won't be as strong as it is on a VR headset like the Oculus Rift, but it also makes it so you won't be tethered to a computer. Lenovo says around 25 Tango-using apps will be available when the Phab2 launches, and expects closer to 100 to be available by the end of the year. The company says the Phab2 Pro will be available in September for $499 unlocked. Both Best Buy and Lowe's will sell it in retail stores. The all-metal device will come in gold or grey. Lenovo

