Lenovo Jumps Into Consumer Desktop PC Market

Lenovo is introducing its first consumer desktop PC, the IdeaCentre, which will compete with computers from companies like HP (HPQ), Dell (DELL), and Apple.



Since buying IBM’s computer business in 2005, Lenovo has done pretty well — it’s the fourth largest computer maker in the world (behind HP, Dell, and Acer). But that’s mostly been a result of their business notebooks and desktops.

If Lenovo can make a splash in the consumer market, it could take a larger share of the big — and still growing — PC market. (270 million units worldwide last year, up 13% from 2006, according to Gartner.) The IdeaCentre starts at $379 (after a mail-in rebate).

