An Android-Powered TV? Yup, Lenovo Has It

Lenovo just unleashed a slew of new Android devices, including a brand new Ice Cream Sandwich-powered Smart TV. While the phones are still stuck on the year-old version of Android, 2.3 Gingerbread, it’s the new IdeaTab tablet and K91 Smart TV that really intrigue us.



The IdeaTab S2 is a 10.1-inch Android Ice Cream Sandwich device that has an optional keyboard dock similar to the one that you can get for the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime. Just like the Transformer Prime, the IdeaTab can fold over the keyboard dock, making it more like a laptop/tablet hybrid. When plugged into the laptop dock, Lenovo claims you can get up to 20 hours of battery life out of the IdeaTab.

The K91 Smart TV is a 55-inch HD set that is powered by Android Ice Cream Sandwich. Keep in mind, that’s different than Google TV. This is a completely custom skin for Android made by Lenovo. Like any smart TV, you’ll get access to apps and streaming video services, but Lenovo doesn’t have any specifics yet.

Finally, there’s the S2 smartphone. It’s powered by a heavily-customised version of Android Gingerbread, and looks very WebOS-ish.

So far, no word on price or availability on Lenovo’s new lineup.

