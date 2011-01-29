Lenovo Chairman: Lose The Smartphone, Tablet Battle, Get "Phased Out From The History Of This Industry"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Lenovo sees Apple invading China, and it’s getting ready to defend its turf.In an interview with Bloomberg, Chairman Liu Chuanzhi said the company has an “extreme focus” on its LePhone, and LePads, which are supposed to counteract the iPhone and iPad.



If Lenovo fails to beat back the iPhone or iPad, it’s basically toast says Liu: “Anyone who loses this battle will be phased out from the history of this industry.”

That’s bad news for Lenovo, because we don’t see it building better hardware than Apple, and if Android 3.0 is a flop, there’s not much Lenovo can do about it.

