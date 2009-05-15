Leno's Finale Plan: The Human Sacrifice of Conan O'Brien

Jay Leno will pass the baton to Conan O’Brien on his May 29 farewell to the Tonight Show.



Variety reported that O’Brien will be the final guest on that show, which will also feature James Taylor as the musical guest. Leno, of course, is moving to 10 p.m., a risky strategy for him and NBC, which is trying to gain more traction in the time slot and cut the high production costs that come with scripted series.

As for Leno’s farewell to Late Night, he said he will “have something unusual and different planned. It’s something out of left field. It has to do with our show and staff.”

