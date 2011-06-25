WANT TO BE ON TV? How To See Your favourite Talk Shows LIVE In NYC

Visiting New York this summer?



Well, it gets really hot here. So what better way to experience the city than from inside an air-conditioned studio?

From early and mid-morning (“TODAY,” “The View“) to late-night (“The Late Show,” “The Colbert Report“), New York is home to some of the biggest shows on television.

Best part? These shows also have studio audiences and guided tours to complete the experience.

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know for watching your favourite shows in-person.

While each show is different, there are a few things to keep in mind: for many shows, audience members should usually be at least 17- or 18-years-old, always bring a government-issued photo ID with you, and arrive early.

The TODAY Show (NBC) Where: 49th Street & Rockefeller centre Time: Monday-Saturday, arrive around 6:00AM Tickets: no tickets necessary What you need to know: Best viewing Southeast corner is where the anchors sit. ...if screaming and holding a sign in the air while Al Roker does the weather is not enough, hop on the NBC Tour Where: tours begin inside the NBC Experience Store, 30 Rockefeller Plaza (corner of 49th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue) across from the TODAY show studio. Time (tours depart every 15 minutes and last about 1 hour and 10 minutes): Monday - Thursday, 8:30AM - 5:30PM

Friday - Saturday, 8:30Am - 6:30PM

Sunday, 9:15AM - 4:30PM Tickets: $20 per adult (children and seniors, $17). Tickets can be purchased via phone (212.664.3700), walk-in (30 Rockefeller Plaza, reservations suggested) or online here. What you need to know: leave the cameras at home: 'NBC Studios are highly copyrighted and as such photography and video is strictly prohibited.' The Early Show (CBS) Where: 'The Early Show' Plaza at 59th Street and 5th Avenue Time: Monday-Saturday, 7:00AM-9:00AM; arrive no later than 7:15AM What you need to know: reserve a spot on the backstage tour after taping by emailing [email protected] or calling 212.975.2515. Good Morning America (ABC) Where: GMA's Times Square studio, corner of West 44th Street and Broadway Time: Monday - Friday, 7:00-9:00AM, audience gathers at 7:30AM. What you need to know: reserve a spot for a backstage tour after taping here. LIVE! With Regis and Kelly (ABC) Where: 7 Lincoln Square, South East corner of West 67th Street and Columbus Avenue Time: Monday-Friday, 9:00AM-10:00AM (arrive by 8:00AM) Tickets: submit ticket requests via online form here. Requests can also be submitted via mail -- send a postcard or regular-sized enveloped with name, address, phone number, email address, and show date(s) to 'Live with Regis and Kelly' Tickets, Ansonia Station, P.O. Box 230-777, New York, NY 10023-077. Tickets recipients are randomly selected from all online and mail requests; tickets are mailed out approximately 1-3 weeks prior to the taping date. Standby Tickets: arrive at the studio by 7:00AM for a standby number. Once the ticket-holders are seated, standbys are admitted on a first come, first served basis. The View (ABC) Where: 320 West 66th Street Time: Monday-Thursday, 11:00AM-12:00PM (arrive by 9:30AM) Tickets: fill out request form here to request tickets. Standby Tickets: pick up a number from a View Audience Associate between 8:00AM and 9:00AM at the studio's audience entrance. What you need to know: you must be a registered user on the ABC site to request, and you may one request for one day (more than one will cancel your ticket request). Come EARLY, as tickets are distributed on a first-come, first served basis. The Late Show with David Letterman (CBS) Where: 1697 Broadway, between West 53rd and West 54th Streets Time: two shows are taped on Mondays at 4:30PM and 7:00PM; one show each is taped on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5:30PM; and one show is taped on Thursdays at 4:30PM. Tickets: fill out the online ticket request submission form here (be sure to provide your guest's name on the form as well). The show will contact as many people who have submitted requests as ticket availability will allow. Two tickets will be issued only to those who correctly answer a random trivia question about the show. Tickets can also be requested (up to one month in advance) in-person at the studio (Monday-Thursday 9:30AM-12:00PM; Saturday and Sunday, 10:00AM-6:00PM). Tickets are distributed randomly to guest who submit in-person requests. Standby Tickets: beginning at 11:00AM on the day of taping, call 212.247.6497. The phone line is open for 30-60 minutes, or until the allocated standby slots are filled. Names are taken and placed on a standby list in the order they are received. Standby ticket-holders are admitted to the taping once the regularly ticketed guests are seated. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central) Where: Daily Show Studios, 733 11th Avenue Time: Monday-Thursday, 5:45PM (arrive by 4:30PM) Tickets: request tickets and get stand-by updates here. What you need to know: follow @DailyTix on Twitter to learn about last-minute ticket availability. The Colbert Report (Comedy Central) Where: 513 West 54th Street, between 10th and 11th Avenues Time: doors open at 6:00PM (guests should be online BEFORE -- no one can join the line past 6:00PM) Tickets: request tickets and get stand-by updates here. Standby Tickets: beginning at 4:00PM on the day of taping, guests can sign up for standby tickets in front of the studio beginning (admission is not guaranteed). What you need to know: again, get there EARLY, as ticket distribution may exceed the studio's capacity. Accordingly, admission is not guaranteed, even with reservations. Also, guests can only attend a taping once every six months (unless asked back by the production team). Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) Where: 30 Rockefeller Plaza (between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. and W. 49th and W. 50th Sts.) Time: Monday-Friday, 5:30PM (arrive by 4:15PM) Tickets: call the ticket office for availability/booking at 212.664.3056. These tickets are usually booked one month in advance; you can request up to four tickets; you can only book tickets once every six months. Standby Tickets: arrive by 9:00AM on the morning of the taping under 'NBC Studios' marquee at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. One ticket is issued per person. Any leftover standby tickets (after 9:00AM) are placed at the NBC Studio Tour Desk (second floor of the NBC Experience Store in Rockefeller Plaza). Please note that a standby ticket does not guarantee admission; call the ticket office the night before to confirm the show is actually taping on the day you want to attend. What you need to know: last-minute ticket openings are posted via Twitter at @LateNightJimmy.

