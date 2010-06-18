OMG: Leno Is Doing Worse Than Conan!

That’s a joke, right? Funny!

TV By The Numbers has posted a couple of extraordinary charts comparing the ratings for the late-night shows in the key 18-49 demographic.If we’re reading the charts right (we’re not ratings experts), Jay Leno is now doing worse than Conan O’Brien was at this point in his brief tenure as the Tonight Show host (as measured by weeks from the start of his run). Leno’s even doing worse than Conan was in the same calendar week last year.



Remember why NBC suddenly panicked and fired Conan and rehired Leno? It was because Conan’s ratings were appallingly bad. And now Leno’s are WORSE!

NBC management’s decisions just continue to look terrible.

Leno’s Tonight Show [is now] two tenths of a ratings point below Conan O’Brien’s Tonight Show ratings trend, comparing the ratings for each show’s fifteenth sequential week (note the first chart below).

It was 0.6 ratings points below the same calendar week of Conan’s Tonight Show ratings last summer (note the second chart below). Interestingly, Letterman’s Late Show had the same rating as it did for the week a year ago.

