Leno Ads Promise "More Comedy, Less Murder" At 10

Jay Leno’s new ads for his 10 p.m. show attack his competitors straight on and here’s a funny spot that NBC is using to promote the big move.



According to the Live Feed, The Jay Leno Show will feature the host’s signature bits like headlines and JayWalking as well as a “huge new stage specifically designed for comedy.” What’s new is that Leno will spend more time out of his seat and interacting with the public.



