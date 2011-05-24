Lenny Kravitz Joins The Hunger Games

Lenny Kravitz joins The Hunger GamesLenny Kravitz has joined The Hunger Games to play the role of Cinna, the fashion stylist assigned to Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence) in the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ best-selling trilogy.



The actor-musician’s stunning and unique designs play an integral role in her performance in the Games.

“When I saw Lenny‘s work in Precious, I was just knocked out,” director Gary Ross said. “It was quiet and strong and understated and open-hearted: all qualities which define this character.”

The Hunger Games comes to theatres March 23rd, 2012 and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, John C. Reilly, Wes Bentley, Leven Rambin, Willow Shields. The film is directed by Gary Ross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.