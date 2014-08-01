Lenny Dykstra Is Investing Again

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra has launched a new investment website, a year after being released from jail on fraud charges.

Josh Brown pointed us to the site, NailsInvestments.com. In its “About” section, Dykstra claims he sold a set of car wash businesses for $US50 million and touts the success of his newsletter, “Nails on the Numbers,” which was previously published on TheStreet.com.

He does not mention his conviction but notes he is not a registered financial advisor.

He says Nails Investments will be focused on “Deep in the Money Calls,” which he describes only as “an option [sic] trading strategies for investors.”

In 2012, Dykstra plead guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud, concealment of assets and money laundering. He served 6.5 months in a California penitentiary.

