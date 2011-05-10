Lenny Dykstra Indicted For Bankruptcy Fraud

Dashiell Bennett
Lenny Dykstra Mets AP

Former trader and Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra has been indicted for bankruptcy fraud.

Dykstra was arrested last month after being accused of selling or destroying nearly $400,000 of property from his home after declaring bankruptcy. The property was slated to be auctioned to settle his debts.

The 13-count indictment, which includes an obstruction of justice charge, carries a maximum of 80 years in prison.

Click here to read how Lenny ended up in the shape he’s in –>

