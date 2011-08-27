Former New York Met Lenny Dykstra Charged For Indecent Exposure In L.A.

Photo: Bleacher Report

Lenny Dykstra, who played for the Mets and Philles in the late 80s and early 90s, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Los Angeles, according to the AP.The former baseball star is being charged for allegedly placing ads online for a house keeper or personal assistant and then exposing himself to the women who responded. This occurred between 2009 and 2011.



Dykstra has been in jail since June on charges of car theft and drug possession.

Dykstra could face six months in jail and $1000 fine for each indecent exposure charge.

