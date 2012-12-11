HOUSE OF THE DAY: The California Mansion That Lenny Dykstra Lost In Foreclosure Goes On Sale For $15 Million

For the sports-obsessed, this 13,000-square-foot mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. has an incredible backstory.



Custom-built by hockey great Wayne Gretzky, the mansion was later sold to disgraced baseball star Lenny Dykstra for $17.5 million, who lost it in foreclosure after reportedly trashing the place. Dykstra was just sentenced to 6.5 months in jail for hiding assets that were supposed to be part of his bankruptcy filing.

The home was sold at auction in 2010, and the current owners completely overhauled the home and just put it back on the market with a $14.995 million price tag, according to Trulia.

It no longer bears the scars Dykstra left on it, and is absolutely fantastic looking.

