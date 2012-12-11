HOUSE OF THE DAY: The California Mansion That Lenny Dykstra Lost In Foreclosure Goes On Sale For $15 Million

For the sports-obsessed, this 13,000-square-foot mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. has an incredible backstory.

Custom-built by hockey great Wayne Gretzky, the mansion was later sold to disgraced baseball star Lenny Dykstra for $17.5 million, who lost it in foreclosure after reportedly trashing the place. Dykstra was just sentenced to 6.5 months in jail for hiding assets that were supposed to be part of his bankruptcy filing.

The home was sold at auction in 2010, and the current owners completely overhauled the home and just put it back on the market with a $14.995 million price tag, according to Trulia.

It no longer bears the scars Dykstra left on it, and is absolutely fantastic looking.

The house sits on 6.5 acres in prestigious Sherwood Country Club.

It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

There are two additional guest houses on the property, making it a true compound.

The home was designed by architect Richard Landry, who is known for his roster of celebrity clients like Eddie Murphy and Rod Stewart.

Like most mansions of its size, it has a private screening room.

The chairs are more like beds than movie theatre seats.

It also has a large wine cellar.

The master suite has its own sitting room.

It also has two bathrooms.

But even the smaller bedrooms are well-appointed.

When Dykstra lost the home, it was reportedly completely trashed.

But today, it's as good as new.

The balcony offers views of the mountains and Lake Sherwood.

The tennis court lights up at night.

Yep, that's an outdoor pizza oven.

