HOUSE OF THE DAY: The California Mansion That Lenny Dykstra Lost In Foreclosure Goes On Sale For $15 Million

For the sports-obsessed, this 13,000-square-foot mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. has an incredible backstory.
Custom-built by hockey great Wayne Gretzky, the mansion was later sold to disgraced baseball star Lenny Dykstra for $17.5 million, who lost it in foreclosure after reportedly trashing the place. Dykstra was just sentenced to 6.5 months in jail for hiding assets that were supposed to be part of his bankruptcy filing.
The home was sold at auction in 2010, and the current owners completely overhauled the home and just put it back on the market with a $14.995 million price tag, according to Trulia.
It no longer bears the scars Dykstra left on it, and is absolutely fantastic looking.
Wayne Gretzky had it custom-built, and Lenny Dykstra later bought it and lived there for a couple of years.
After a costly renovation, the home is back on the market for $14.995 million, less than what Dykstra paid for the home at the peak of the housing bubble.
The home was designed by architect Richard Landry, who is known for his roster of celebrity clients like Eddie Murphy and Rod Stewart.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.