Ex-Mets Star Lenny Dykstra Could Get 20 Years For Lying During His Bankruptcy

Lenny Dykstra

A Mets former all-star outfielder admitted on Friday to lying about selling or destroying items from his $18 million mansion after filing for bankruptcy two years ago.Lenny Dykstra pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud and could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, CNN reported Saturday.



“Mr. Dykstra’s days of playing games with the public and the legal system are over. With these federal convictions, Mr. Dykstra’s fraud and deceit have been exposed for all to see,” U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr. said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Dykstra filed for bankruptcy in July 2009 after amassing millions of dollars in debt to private jet companies, as well as other creditors.

The former baseball star admitted that he cost creditors as much as $400,000 by selling or destroying items that could have been sold to pay them back, according to CNN.

Before his financial downfall, Dykstra claimed to be a financial guru and even released his own financial advice magazine aimed at pro athletes interested in wealth management called “The Players Club.”

He is already serving a three-year state prison sentence after pleading guilty to grand auto theft in March.

