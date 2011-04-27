Lenny Dykstra Was Bailed Out Of Jail By Charlie Sheen

Corey Nachman
According to TMZ, recently jailed Lenny Dykstra was bailed out by none other than the Warlock himself, Charlie Sheen.

The former All-Star spent nearly a week in jail after being arrested last week and charged with bankruptcy fraud.

Since the bankrupt “Nails” was unable to post the $150,000 bail, Sheen chipped in the $22,500 needed to release his buddy.

Sheen gave a very predictable quote regarding the situation: “The rendition guilty trolls that kidnapped my dear friend Nails clearly forgot that he’s a fellow Vatican assassin and his best pal is a warlock.”

Dykstra was accused of selling $400,000 worth of stuff from his bankrupt home, as well as buying vehicles through fraudulent means.

