According to TMZ, recently jailed Lenny Dykstra was bailed out by none other than the Warlock himself, Charlie Sheen.



The former All-Star spent nearly a week in jail after being arrested last week and charged with bankruptcy fraud.

Since the bankrupt “Nails” was unable to post the $150,000 bail, Sheen chipped in the $22,500 needed to release his buddy.

Sheen gave a very predictable quote regarding the situation: “The rendition guilty trolls that kidnapped my dear friend Nails clearly forgot that he’s a fellow Vatican assassin and his best pal is a warlock.”

Dykstra was accused of selling $400,000 worth of stuff from his bankrupt home, as well as buying vehicles through fraudulent means.

