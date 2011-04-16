Lenny Dykstra Arrested For Bankruptcy Fraud

CNBC’s Jane Wells reports that former MLB great and disgraced investor Lenny Dykstra has been arrested by the LAPD for bankruptcy fraud.



Dykstra was apparently selling items from his home that had already been repossessed by the bank.

He’s also accused of selling or destroying about $400,00 worth property from house, including a $50,000 granite sink that he ripped out and installed in his new office.

However, he was actually arrested last night for grand theft, after purchasing vehicles through “fraudulent means.”

He’s being held on $500K bail.

