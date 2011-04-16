The Complete Story Of How Lenny Dykstra Went From The Top Of The World To Getting Arrested For Bankruptcy Fraud

Editor’s note: Lenny Dykstra was arrested for bankruptcy fraud today. We originally ran the majority of this story last year. This new version finishes the story of his downfall.



At least his creditors can’t take away his nickname: Nails.

Lenny Dykstra, once at the pinnacle of the baseball world, is bankrupt and living in his offices.

His mansion, once owned by NHL great Wayne Gretzky, is now underwater. Literally. After depreciating in value over the years, Dykstra was forced to abandon it, leaving it in a state of utter ruin.

After baseball, Dykstra owned a successful chain of car washes which he sold and then parlayed the earnings into his next venture: The Players Club. The elitist magazine was a failure and Dykstra’s ambitions to turn it into a financial advisory service sputtered and faltered.

So what’s up with Nails? Where did his money go? Time to find out.

