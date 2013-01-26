Now There's A Report That Lennay Kekua's Voice Was Ronaiah Tuiasosopo's Female Cousin

Photo: Tino Tuiasosopo’s Bebo Page

Yesterday, the New York Daily News reported that the woman Manti Te’o had lengthy phone conversations with was actually Ronaiah Tuiasosopo faking a female voice.Now, the New York Post is reporting the voice of Lennay was actually Tuiasosopo’s female cousin Tino.



Another Tuiasosopo told the Post, “Tino is the girl that Manti has been talking to all these months.” And after hearing the voicemails on Katie Couric’s show yesterday, the source said, “There is no doubt whatsoever that it’s Tino.”

Tino apparently got involved with the hoax in late 2011 after her long distance boyfriend broke up with her. The source told the Post:

“She said it was OK, because she was doing better. She said she was talking to another person [and] he plays football for Notre Dame — number 5, Manti,”

When the Post asked Tino’s father for comment he said declined.

