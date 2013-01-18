Manti Te'o Said Lennay Kekua Wrote Him Letters To Read On Game Days After She Died

Lennay Kekua, the non-existent girlfriend of Manti Te’o, “died” in early September of 2012. In an interview with Notre Dame on November 13, Te’o talked about the letters Kekua had written him while she was still alive for him to read before each of his games.



The last letter he received was on the day of the Stanford game, which took place on October 13. As Big Lead Sports points out, SI’s Pete Thamel also references the letters in an article. Thamel wrote:

“The letters became part of a ritual that Te’o clung to during a season of extremes—private pain and soaring success. Lennay’s brother, Kainoa, and sister, U’ilani, would read the letters to Manti and then e-mail them to him to savour. “It’s given me a sense of strength and perseverance,” Te’o says.”

So if Te’o is to be believed, that he was completely hoaxed and was never part of it, the hoax continued after Kekua’s death, and the people who were tricking him continued to call him and send him emails.

Here he is talking about the letters:



