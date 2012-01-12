HOMEBUILDER LENNAR: 'We Have Seen The Market Start To stabilise'

Photo: AP Images

Lennar Corporation announced its Q4 financial results earlier this morning.The company said year-over-year revenues for Q4 jumped 11% $952.7 million. Though operating income and EPS were down on higher expenses. EPS came in at $0.16, which was a penny shy of expecations. However, estimates ranged from $0.03 to $0.33.



Shares of Lennar are up around 4% this morning.

“As we come to the end of 2011 and head into 2012, we have seen the market start to stabilise, driven by a combination of low home prices and low interest rates, making the decision to purchase a new home more attractive, compared to the heated rental market,” said Lennar CEO Stuart Miller. “These factors are reflected in our new orders and sales backlog, which increased 20% and 35%, respectively, from the prior year quarter.”

Lennar is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S.

Next up among homebuilders is Pulte, which will post Jan. 27.

