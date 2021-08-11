Rules of engagement: Lenient plea deals are off the table for some Capitol riot defendants

Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland. Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

According to defense attorneys, US prosecutors are drawing a line in the sand for Capitol riot suspects.

Attorneys told Insider that several groups of defendants will not be able to decrease their charges.

This includes members of the police, military veterans, people who entered the Senate chamber, and more.

The US Department of Justice is in a pickle.

Authorities have prosecuted at least 600 suspected rioters from January 6 in local and federal courts, but less than 30 have pleaded guilty, bogging up the justice system and forcing an abrupt reallocation of resources.

Insider spoke with Capitol riot defense attorneys who said it appears that the DOJ has created “rules of engagement” for prosecuting the January 6 insurrectionists – in what appears to be a way of triaging the backlog of cases.

Insider previously reported that pleading down to misdemeanor charges was off the table for rioters who beached the Capitol and entered the Senate chambers, but it now appears that the DOJ has its sites set on felony charges for a far-larger group of rioters.

Paul Hodgkins received the first felony sentencing from the Capitol riots in July. His attorney, Patrick Leduc, explained to Insider that the following groups of protestors won’t be able to plea down from a felony to misdemeanor charges:

Rioters on the floor of the Senate

Rioters who entered lawmaker’s offices

Rioters that damaged the Capitol

Rioters who stole paperwork/items from desks

Any current or former police officers or military veterans

Hodgkins was ultimately sentenced to 8 months in prison for “obstruction of an official proceeding” – Hodgkins entered the Senate chamber on January 6 and took a few “selfies” before leaving the building. Despite being one of the first guilty pleas and his attorney’s insistence, he was unable to lower the plea to misdemeanor charges and avoid prison time.

“You were on the floor of the Senate? You’re getting a felony,” Leduc told Insider. “You entered somebody’s office? You’re getting a felony. You screwed with the cop? You’re getting a felony. You engaged in property damage. You’re getting a felony. You went in and took something off someone’s desks or, or you’re a police officer or you were in the military? You’re getting a felony. So all of those people are getting felonies. “

According to a CNN report in May, approximately 1 in 10 Capitol rioters have military ties – a statistic that does not include police service.

The defense attorney for rioter Jessica Bustle, Nabeel Kibria, confirmed to Insider that prosecutors appear to have drawn a line in the sand and aren’t allowing certain groups to plead to a misdemeanor.

“It just seems like there are very clear, distinct lines that they have drawn,” Kibria said. “Not that they are or might be, they clearly have drawn lines about if you’re in the Senate chamber or if you’re in the house chambers, if you went anywhere beyond the rotunda, if you are part of a militia, you’re part of some kind of conspiracy group, or you’re ex-military, then yes, there are different punishments that seem to be being built down.”

This message could incentivize earlier guilty pleas and free up the court’s resources, as defense attorneys would theoretically spend less time negotiating a lower-level misdemeanor charge for their clients.

Capitol riot investigations are taking up valuable federal resources

Federal courts are not particularly used to handling bevies of low-level misdemeanor cases and are instead accustomed to prosecuting “high-level individuals” in longer investigations, according to a former federal prosecutor and the founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani. Because of this, he said it makes sense for the DOJ to find a way to triage the riot cases.

Christopher Macchiaroli, a former US prosecutor and who currently represents rioters Thomas Vinson and Caleb Berry, told Insider that the DOJ has spent far too long on the misdemeanor cases from January 6.

Macchiaroli said the DOJ sent out an “SOS” to all of the US attorney’s offices asking for help investigating and prosecuting the hundreds of Capitol cases, a problem that potentially could have been avoided. He also noted that the DOJ’s caseload triage could have been implemented much sooner, which would have freed up valuable resources to focus on rioters who attacked officers.

“The US attorney’s office could’ve helped out get them to plead to a misdemeanor immediately,” Macchiaroli said. “That’s strict offers for two weeks, no concessions on sentencing, go before the judge and those jurisdictions, see what sentence they get, and put them on probation. That would have freed up any resources and allow them to focus on the more serious cases.”

Despite the backlog that it created, Jessica Bustle’s attorney said he understands why they spent so much time investigating the misdemeanor and low-level rioters.

“I think they’re doing the best they can,” Kibria said. He said that the DOJ “may want to actually vet these people as thoroughly as possible to make sure that they’re not a part of anything greater or come back to be a part of something later.”

The US Department of Justice declined Insider’s request for comment.