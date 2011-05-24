How To Make Money By Lending Your Kindle Books

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

We’re big fans of Lendle, the service that makes it easy to lend your Kindle books with other users.Today Lendle announced a new feature that encourages users to lend more books by paying them to do so.



Lendle users will get $0.50 per lent book. Once they reach $10, Lendle will send them an Amazon gift card for that amount.

As an added incentive, “Patrons” of Lendle — premium users who pay a $25 fee for more features — will get $1 for each book they lend.

If that doesn’t put you in the sharing mood, nothing will.

