LendingClub is diving after earnings miss

LendingClub shares fell by as much as 8% in after-hours trading after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings and some management changes.

The peer-to-peer lender reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.09, greater than the $0.03 analysts had expected, according to Bloomberg.

Its net revenues beat expectations at $103.4 million ($100.6 million expected).

The company annoucned in May that founder and former CEO Renaud Laplanche stepped down after an investigation into improper lending practices.

On Monday, LendingClub annouced that CFO Carrie Dolan was stepping down.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.