Lend Lease Shares Fall As Fire Ignites At Sydney's Barangaroo Construction SIte

Lend Lease shares fell 3% as a fire broke out at the major Sydney construction site Barangaroo.
Lend Lease is the developer of the site.
Share fell to a low of $11.25 just before 3pm, a 3.1% fall since the fire started in a basement area.
Lend Lease, according to its latest results, has pre-sold around 160 units at the site. Barangaroo is worth about $6 billion to Lend Lease.
