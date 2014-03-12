Lend Lease Shares Fall As Fire Ignites At Sydney's Barangaroo Construction SIte

Getty

Lend Lease shares fell 3% as a fire broke out at the major Sydney construction site Barangaroo.

Lend Lease is the developer of the site.

Share fell to a low of $11.25 just before 3pm, a 3.1% fall since the fire started in a basement area.

Lend Lease, according to its latest results, has pre-sold around 160 units at the site. Barangaroo is worth about $6 billion to Lend Lease.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.