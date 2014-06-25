Lend Lease Just Closed A $1.2 Billion Deal For Its Bluewater Shopping Center In The UK

Lend Lease announced this morning that it had sold its stake in Bluewater, a huge high-end shopping centre in Britain, for around $1.22 billion.
Previous reports had put the expected value of its stake at around $1 billion, so the deal may be somewhat bigger than what the market was expecting.
Reuters reports the deal will boost its 2014 earnings by 45%.
Lend Lease is now expecting a profit of between $810 million and $830 million for the year, and it expects to pay out half of the profits in unfranked dividends.
