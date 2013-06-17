Lend Lease Is Way Down After It Announced Its Restructure

Photo:
Lend Lease is down more than 7% after the company this morning said it would consolidate its Australian operations.
At 12:13PM this afternoon it was trading down 71 cents or 7.59% to $8.64, against a 0.31% gain for the market.
