German Soccer Player's Model Girlfriend Was Asked To Not Dress Too Sexy At The Euro Cup Semis Today

Lena Gercke, the model girlfriend of German midfielder Sami Khedira, was asked by the German FA to tone down her look at the Germany-Italy game, and not dress “too sexy,” according to the Daily Mail.



German tabloids are saying the “national sports chiefs fear the model has overshadowed the other wives and girlfriends during the tournament.” And this is apparently causing animosity between teammates.

This is what Gercke was wearing to Germany’s game versus Portugal, which angered the German FA, who said her shorts were too skimpy. Quite frankly, we don’t think her outfit is too revealing at all:

Photo: Getty Images

