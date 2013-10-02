Lena Dunham Publishes Intimate Love Letter To Her Boyfriend

Christopher Polk/Getty Lena Dunham with her boyfriend Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of band fun., celebrating his Grammys win earlier this year.

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham isn’t neccesarilly known for being shy about her

love (and sex) life.

As part of artist Miranda July’s “We Think Alone” project, Dunham shared an intimate love letter she wrote to her boyfriend and the lead singer of band fun., Jack Antonoff.

Read the full email below, in which Dunham is very sweet and only somewhat stalkery when she states: “I literally want to know everything you have ever seen and what you felt like while you were seeing it.”

Enjoy below:

———- Forwarded message ———- From: Lena Dunham Date: Mon, Oct 29, 2012 at 5:14 AM Subject: a love letter to Jack M. Antonoff To: Jack Antonoff Dearest Baby, I’m trying to keep a journal on this trip. Historically I have done really poorly with a journal. The idea of writing without an audience seemed futile at best and like a bad voice over on a cancelled ABC show at worst. When I was little I left my journal out, open, for my parents to find (then hid behind the counter waiting for them to read it so I could be incensed.) But somehow my book makes every piece of writing feel as though it has an eventual home (maybe that’s how your album feels?) and gives record-keeping a kind of fullness it never had before. Which is good, because my old move was to write these long belabored emails to people at home and find a way to enjoy my travels by imagining them imagining me enjoying my travels. I think I can enjoy my travels on my own this time, but I did have one revelation: I was walking through a beautiful Indian garden this morning (Lodi garden! The oldest in the city! It looks like if someone crushed Versailles with a giant Doc Marten) and passed a big green pond with a dozen disorderly swans. All the old people in my party were cooing about the swans but I was focused on this young couple, late teens or early twenties, curled up on a bench talking really animatedly. We spent 40 minutes walking around the garden and when we circled back they were still there, chatting like fiends. And And I thought of you, like always, and I felt I could spend four days on a bench with you and it wouldn’t be enough time to hear all the stories you have to tell– I literally want to know everything you have ever seen and what you felt like while you were seeing it. And I will be so much better my whole life for knowing those things. I love you, Lena

Perhaps here’s how her on-screen boyfriend would react:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.