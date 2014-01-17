Lena Dunham's Arm Is Missing In Vogue Photoshop Fail

Lena Dunham’s face is featured on the February cover of Vogue for the very first time.

But inside the magazine, it appears Dunham’s body has been so drastically photoshopped that in one of the Annie Leibovitz pictures, she is clearly missing her entire left arm:

While Dunham praised the Vogue photo spread and accompanying article via Twitter (Dear @voguemagazine: Thank you. Love, Lena), others are having a field day with the presumably re-touched images.

Jezebel went so far as to offer $US10,000 for the unretouched images. The site argues:

Lena Dunham is a woman who trumpets body positivity, who’s unabashedly feminist, who has said that her naked body is “a realistic expression of what it’s like to be alive” and “if you are not into me, that’s your problem.” Her body is real. She is real. And for as lovely as the Vogue pictures are, they’re probably not terribly real… The final images are gorgeous; there’s a 99% chance that the originals are, too. So let’s see them. $US10,000. Anonymity guaranteed.

Take a look at a few other images from Dunham’s Vogue shoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz and judge for yourselves:

