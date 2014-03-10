Lena Dunham Stars In 'Adam & Eve' Parody Of 'Girls' On 'SNL'

What would happen if Lena Dunham’s HBO series “Girls” was set in biblical times?

Dunham found out when she starred as Eve in a parody of the story of Adam and Eve called “Girl.”

And just like the original, there’s plenty of nudity, Shoshannah hair buns, an aptly named Adam, and a twentysomething just trying to find her place in the world.

At one point, Dunham’s Eve asks God if he’s trying to “apple shame” her, and she says, “I know I committed original sin, but at least it’s original, and I think I deserve some credit for that.”

Because before there was “Girls,” there was the first “Girl.” Watch below:

