Lena Dunham Is Writing A 4-Part 'Archie' Comic About Reality TV

Lena Dunham is a huge fan of the “Archie” comic series.

So much so, in fact, that the “Girls” creator will be writing her own four-party “Archie” series to be published in 2015.

The story will follow Archie and his pals when they run into a new reality show filming in Riverdale, naturally.

“I was an avid Archie collector as a child — conventions, first editions that l kept in plastic sleeves, the whole shebang,” Dunham said in a press release. “It has so much cultural significance but also so much personal significance, and to get to play with these beloved characters is a wild creative opportunity.”

The fairly random partnership comes as a result of Archie comics recently making efforts to update their image.

Archie Comics The first image from Dunham’s ‘Archie’ comic.

MTV notes that the comics’ modernization “began with the introduction of their first gay character a few years ago, and even marrying Archie to long-time beaus Veronica and Betty, in dual ‘alternate reality’ comics.”

Archie Comics also recently hired “Glee” writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as Chief Creative Officer of the company, who helped seal the Dunham deal.

“When we found out Lena was a fan, the first thing I did was call Roberto,” Archie Comics Publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater said. “It’s been a magical confluence of events, and it further cemented why Roberto is the ideal person for the CCO role, and why this is the next logical step in Archie’s evolution as a real pop culture company — a place where the strongest, most unique voices can come and contribute to Archie’s world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.