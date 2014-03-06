Lena Dunham Is Writing A 4-Part 'Archie' Comic About Reality TV

Lena Dunham is a huge fan of the “Archie” comic series.
So much so, in fact, that the “Girls” creator will be writing her own four-party “Archie” series to be published in 2015.
The story will follow Archie and his pals when they run into a new reality show filming in Riverdale, naturally.
“I was an avid Archie collector as a child — conventions, first editions that l kept in plastic sleeves, the whole shebang,” Dunham said in a press release. “It has so much cultural significance but also so much personal significance, and to get to play with these beloved characters is a wild creative opportunity.”
The fairly random partnership comes as a result of Archie comics recently making efforts to update their image.
MTV notes that the comics’ modernization “began with the introduction of their first gay character a few years ago, and even marrying Archie to long-time beaus Veronica and Betty, in dual ‘alternate reality’ comics.”
Archie Comics also recently hired “Glee” writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as Chief Creative Officer of the company, who helped seal the Dunham deal.
“When we found out Lena was a fan, the first thing I did was call Roberto,” Archie Comics Publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater said. “It’s been a magical confluence of events, and it further cemented why Roberto is the ideal person for the CCO role, and why this is the next logical step in Archie’s evolution as a real pop culture company — a place where the strongest, most unique voices can come and contribute to Archie’s world.
