There's A 'Girls' Porn Parody And Lena Dunham Isn't Happy About It

HBO’s hit show “Girls” has its fair share of nudity and sex scenes, but Hustler is taking things to the next level by shooting a parody porn video titled “This Ain’t Girls XXX.”



Adult film star Richie Calhoun, who plays lead character Hannah’s boyfriend Adam in the porn spoof, tells xbiz.com, “I tried to make it as weird as possible. I tried to say really weird things and do really weird positions.”

In the adult video, Lena Dunham’s character, Hannah (played by Alex Chance), leaves boyfriend Adam to experiment with lesbianism — only to later return to dating men.

Dunham — the show’s creator, star, director and producer — took to Twitter Thursday in response to the news of the porn video, and she isn’t pleased:

I wish I had a better attitude about the Girls porn parody. I really can never predict what will trouble me and it’s simply exhausting. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2013

