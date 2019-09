“SNL” host Lena Dunham spoofed hit show “Scandal,” essentially playing her “Girls” character reacting inappropriately to high-tension situations.

In a mission involving the Mexican ambassador, Dunham tries to keep up with the other political fixers, but is overwhelmed by their ability to do everything so quickly. Watch below:

