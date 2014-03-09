Lena Dunham Offers 'SNL' Cast Sex Advice During Opening Monologue

Lena Dunham opened her “Saturday Night Live” monologue by explaining that every TV show has its “thing.”

“‘Seinfeld’ has the puffy shirt, “Home Improvement” had the neighbour talking over the fence,” she explained. “And we have very graphic sex scenes. That’s our thing.”

Dunham also noted that because of this, fans now feel comfortable to randomly come up to her and offer “details about their sex lives.”

Cue “SNL” cast members crashing Dunham’s monologue with sex questions. Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.