Lena Dunham Slams Jezebel As 'Gross' And 'Messed Up' For Publishing Her Un-Retouched Vogue Photos

Lena Dunham stayed quiet last month after Jezebeloffered $US10,000to the person who could present her un-retouched Vogue images and thenpublished them. Until now.

During an hour-long interview with Grantland’s Bill Simmons, Dunham finally fired back at her once-favourite feminist blog.

“I think Jezebel is really smart and funny, I think it’s just like once you’ve been attacked that way it’s hard to enjoy,” the “Girls” creator explained. “It’s hard to enjoy once you feel like they’ve made such a monumental error in their approach to feminism.”

“It felt gross,” Dunham adds. “I didn’t talk to the woman who did it directly, but I can’t imagine the reaction made her feel particularly great.”

As for what she thought of the before-and-after photos, Dunham rightfully explains that there was little difference.

“I was kind of scared to see the un-retouched images of me, I was like, maybe I’m delusional and I don’t look how I think I look,” the 27-year-old admitted. “And it was like — they smoothed a line here, and shaved a line on my neck. It was the most minimal retouching.”

Dunham adds, “I felt completely respected by Vogue. I felt like, ‘thank you for removing the one line from my face because I’m 27 years old and shouldn’t have that there.’

But Dunham still thinks Jezebel deciding to post the untouched pics was “messed up” because “instead of going like ‘hey we kind f—– up, these pictures aren’t that retouched, Lena, enjoy the Vogue spread that you’ve been excited about since you were eight years old.’ They were like, ‘she’s not retouched, but she could’ve been.’ It was this weird almost political manoeuvring that I just had a lot of trouble respecting.”

