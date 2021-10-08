Lena Dunham says she was body-shamed over her wedding photos: ‘When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health?’

Lena Dunham. Dave Benett/Getty Images for NoMad London

Lena Dunham has hit back at body-shamers who criticized her wedding photos.

Writing on Instagram, she said online trolls compared her to when she was last on TV.

“When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?” she wrote.

Lena Dunham said in an Instagram post that she was body-shamed after photos of herself in her wedding dress were published by Vogue three days after the ceremony.

The 35-year-old “Girls” creator and musician Luis Felber got married in a secret London ceremony in September.

In the Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dunham said she received negative comments about her wedding photos, which were published by the magazine on September 29, because “my body has changed since I was last on television.”

“Firstly ‘did Lena eat the cast of Girls’ just isn’t a very good joke – I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn – an echo chamber of body shaming,” she wrote.

“But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?” Dunham wrote, adding that while losing weight can be the result of a positive change in habits “so can weight gain.”

“The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the 4 years since I’ve gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement,” she said.

Dunham added that she wanted to encourage people whose appearance has been changed with time, illness, or circumstance that “it’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional.”

The star celebrated three years of sobriety in April, which she shared in a post on Instagram at the time. She previously opened up about her addiction to prescription drugs to Variety, and said that she didn’t realize that it was an addiction at first.

As Insider’s Chloe Pantazi reported in 2017, Dunham once criticized Us Weekly for sharing her photo on a cover that promoted weight loss tips. Addressing the cover in an Instagram post, the actress attributed her weight loss to emotional stress, which she has said was brought on by the 2016 election result, and endometriosis, a chronic disorder that usually affects the pelvic cavity and can cause severe pain during sex and menstruation.