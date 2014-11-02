Lena Dunham Goes On Twitter 'Rage Spiral' After Conservative Site Accuses Her Of Molesting Her Sister

Hunter Walker
Actress and writer Lena Dunham went on a Twitter offensive Saturday after an article on the conservative website “Truth Revolt” accused her of “sexually abusing her little sister.”

The article, which was published on Wednesday, referred to an anecdote in Dunham’s recent book, “Not That Kind of Girl” where she describes an incident that occurred when she was seven-years-old and she “spread open” her one-year-old sister’s vagina to see whether it was “like mine.”

Truth Revolt, which is run by the conservative pundit Ben Shapiro and the David Horowitz Freedom Center, initially claimed the incident occurred when Dunham was seventeen, but later added a correction. The anecdote also attracted the attention of the conservative magazine National Review

On her Twitter page Saturday afternoon, Dunham described the anecdote as “a story about being a weird 7 year old”  and said she found the coverage of it “upsetting and disgusting. She did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. 

