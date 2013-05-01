HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lena Dunham Toured This $4.45 Million Penthouse In Williamsburg

The New York Daily News reported yesterday that Lena Dunham from HBO’s “Girls” was looking at a swanky $4.45 million bachelorette pad in Williamsburg.



The home, which is currently listed through Douglas Elliman Real Estate, has three bedrooms and well over 3,000 square feet of space, including a massive wrap-around terrace with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

No word yet on if the “Girls” creator/director/star is set to purchase the home in Williamsburg’s Gretsch Building, but Dunham is in the market for a new property.

She wrote “Do you think it’s weird to bring my dog to see a realtor?” in a text message to a friend that she later posted to Instagram.

