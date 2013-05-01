HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lena Dunham Toured This $4.45 Million Penthouse In Williamsburg

The New York Daily News reported yesterday that Lena Dunham from HBO’s “Girls” was looking at a swanky $4.45 million bachelorette pad in Williamsburg.
The home, which is currently listed through Douglas Elliman Real Estate, has three bedrooms and well over 3,000 square feet of space, including a massive wrap-around terrace with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
No word yet on if the “Girls” creator/director/star is set to purchase the home in Williamsburg’s Gretsch Building, but Dunham is in the market for a new property.
She wrote “Do you think it’s weird to bring my dog to see a realtor?” in a text message to a friend that she later posted to Instagram.
The penthouse Dunham toured was the only home located on top of The Gretsch Building in Williamsburg.
It takes up the entire upper floor with 3,198-square-feet of space and two private elevator entrances.
There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the pad, which is decorated in a funky-chic style that fits the star.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.