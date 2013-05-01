HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lena Dunham Toured This $4.45 Million Penthouse In Williamsburg

Megan Willett
The New York Daily News reported yesterday that Lena Dunham from HBO’s “Girls” was looking at a swanky $4.45 million bachelorette pad in Williamsburg.

The home, which is currently listed through Douglas Elliman Real Estate, has three bedrooms and well over 3,000 square feet of space, including a massive wrap-around terrace with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

No word yet on if the “Girls” creator/director/star is set to purchase the home in Williamsburg’s Gretsch Building, but Dunham is in the market for a new property.

She wrote “Do you think it’s weird to bring my dog to see a realtor?” in a text message to a friend that she later posted to Instagram.

The penthouse Dunham toured was the only home located on top of The Gretsch Building in Williamsburg.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

It takes up the entire upper floor with 3,198-square-feet of space and two private elevator entrances.

There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the pad, which is decorated in a funky-chic style that fits the star.

The kitchen has a rolling ladder, as well as every appliance a chef could wish for.

There's also a mini bar in the home for entertaining guests.

And plenty of space to store your book and/or CD collection.

The huge master suite looks out onto one of three terraces in the penthouse.

It has gorgeous views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens at night.

The master bathroom has two sinks, a glass shower, and a bathtub close to the window.

There are two guest rooms, which are significantly smaller than the master bedroom.

But they share a den to relax in.

The views are easily the best part of the home.

Dunham could be waking up to this every day.

A last look at the floor plan shows how big that terrace is — a whopping 1,900 square feet.

She's not the only young star in the real estate game.

